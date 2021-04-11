Sunday Summary – Too busy to play but NEVER too busy to dream about new #wargame & #boardgame arrivals @FoundationDietz @msiggins @HABA_usa @compassgamesllc @gmtgames @Academy_Games @LeeBWood @Hobiecat18 @SchilMil @Bublublock

Like the title says, didn’t get much gaming in this week as I return to basically full-time in the office. After a year of semi-telework it’s a bit of a shock to the system but, honestly, I love to be back at the grind.
Wargaming
Ended up doing a deep-dive of Fifth Corps: The Soviet Breakthrough at Fulda (Jim Dunnigan, Strategy & Tactics Nr.. 82, Sept/Oct 1980). There is alot of “professional” in this “hobby” title! I also had a real fun trip down memory lane with the accompanying magazine.
Boardgaming
Supercharged (Mike Siggins, Dietz Foundation, 2021) raced to the table. Also gifted (and taught) Dragons Breath: The Hatching (HABA, 2019).
Incoming!
It’s been awhile since I looked at my preorders. I presently am tracking 27 titles in my preorder GeekList. Here are some highlights:
- Arrival Next 30 Days?
- Indian Ocean Region: South China Seas Vol. 2 (John Gorkowski, Compass Games) – The South China Sea system is my modern-age successor to the Cold War Fleet-series.
- Atlantic Chase (Jerry White, GMT Games, 2021) – Heard so much goodness just had to see for myself.
- May/June Arrivals?
- Reality Shift (Academy Games via Kickstarter) _ Academy rarely delivers on time but one can always hope.
- The Dark Summer: Normandy, 1944 (Ted Raicer, GMT Games P500) – More chit-pull goodness from Ted.
- Wing Leader: Supremacy 2nd Edition & Wing Leader: Legends (Lee Brimmicombe-Wood, GMT Games P500) – Another “War Engine” series that I really love; will need to get to the table more often.
- June/July Arrivals?
- Panzer Expansion #1: The Shape of Battle – The Eastern Front, 2nd Printing (Jim Day, GMT Games P500) – My collection of 2nd Edition GMT Games Panzer and MBT will be complete once this arrives in house.
- Tank Duel Expansion #1: North Africa & Tank Duel Tank Pack #1 (Mike Bertucelli, GMT Games P500) – Tank Duel is theater of the mind wargaming.
Kickstarter
After complaining a few weeks back about the sheer number of Kickstarter campaigns and their costs I have not been doing a very good job controlling myself since. So far this month I added:
- AuZtralia: TaZmania & AuZtralia: Revenge of the Old Ones (SchilMil Games) – I love AuZtralia and am interested in getting more materials for the game, especially the solo campaign.
- Root: Clockwork Expansion 2 (Leder Games) – I was hesitant to back this in the initial Marauder Expansion campaign but they offered it for only $30 as an add-on in BackerKit when the MSRP originally shown was $40.
- 1979: Revolution in Iran (Dietz Foundation) – Designer Dan Bullock made the very intriguing No Motherland Without: North Korea in the Cold War (Compass Games, 2021) and I found his take on history makes for interesting gaming; with 1979: Revolution in Iran I’m wondering if he has a Rogue States series of games going?