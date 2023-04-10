Wargame SITREP 230410 N4 Supply – The Canvas Folds for Canvas Temple Publishing

I really like the attitude of Jon Compton at Canvas Temple Publishing (CTP):

The premise behind the formation of CTP is a simple one: A drama-free environment for old codgers to publish game projects because they want to. It is essentially a publishing vehicle founded by industry veteran Jon Compton for he and designers he considers friends to publish games that they want to publish without pressure or angst of a publishing company trying to make a fortune. CTP will be a small, friendly (probably sarcastic) little group of folks who are doing this because they want to. We intend to have fun, and hope you’ll join us for the ride. So sit back, enjoy our antics and our games. Try not to take it too seriously, and save the drama for the other companies.

Which is why I am a bit shocked opening my email today and finding this:

A Letter to My Customers

First of all I would like to thank all of you for supporting Canvas Temple Publishing these past few years.

Next, a shipping update. At this point I’m 90% done shipping out copies of Pratzen and Boer War. Like everything else, it’s taking longer than I’d like, so I thank you for your patience. Please PLEASE do not email me asking whether or not your game has shipped. If it hasn’t arrived yet, or you haven’t gotten a shipping notification, it probably hasn’t (although some are going in the mail today). I truly am going as fast as I can given all that’s on my plate.

But I also wanted to take this opportunity to tell you little about the future of CTP. All of our previous games have been printed in China, and the results have generally been very good. Over the years I’ve developed a good relationship with my printer, who has always done quality work and treated me fairly, especially given the small size of my print runs. However, the last three projects took just under a year between submission of the press files to delivery of the games. Obviously much of that was due to pandemic shutdowns in China, but honestly it is just no longer tenable for me; to say nothing of the increases in freight costs that have occurred over the past two years.

Over the past months I’ve tried to identify an alternative printer closer to home. For the most part, there are almost none willing to run my low quantities and those that are cost 3-4 times what the cost of the printer in China charges. The result is that my previous business model for board game publishing no longer functions. The past five years I’ve very much enjoyed the process of Canvas Temple, and have resisted allowing it to grow beyond the boundaries I set for it as I didn’t want it to transition from fun to work. It appears that is no longer possible. As a result I’ve taken the decision that for the time being I will no longer publish traditional boxed games.

I have already released pending projects back to their designers for them to take elsewhere. I do not intend to close Canvas Temple, however. The 3D printing portion of the business is doing rather well, and has exceeded my expectations. I’m also not closing the door on future publishing, but for now the business model I created for publishing boxed games is taking too long to cycle, and shipping costs rise too quickly and abruptly for those long cycles. For example, the overseas shipping charges for the Pratzen Kickstarter came in 25 to 40 percent (depending upon what country) under the actual cost of shipment over a year later. CTP is simply too small to absorb things like that.

To be sure, I am not closing the door on publishing at some point in the future. I still have a strong interest in some aspects of doing so. But to be honest, I’ve simply not enjoyed that process over the past year. I intend to complete shipping Pratzen and Boer War as quickly as I’m able, and then I’m going to take a break from it. The website will remain open to orders regardless, so long as inventory lasts.

Thanks again!

Jon Compton

CTP email, 10 Apr 2023