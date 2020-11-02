October 2020 #Wargame #Boardgame #RPG #Books Month in Review
Games Played & Times Played
Games Acquired
- Iron Curtain: Central Europe, 1945-1989 (Standard Combat Series, MultiMan Publishing, 2020)
- Star Wars: Rebellion (Fantasy Flight Games, 2016)
- Konigsberg: The Soviet Attack on East Prussia, 1945 (Revolution Games, 2018)
- Corps Command: Dawn’s Early Light (Lock ‘n Load Publishing, 2010)
- Nations at War: White Star Rising (Lock ‘n Load Publishing, 2010)
- Nations at War: White Star Rising – Airborne (Lock ‘n Load Publishing, 2012)
- Nations at War: White Star Rising – Operation Cobra (Lock ‘n Load Publishing, 2012)
- Here to Slay: Warriors & Druid Expansion (Unstable Games, 2020)
- Moonrakers (IV Games, 2020)
- Cortex Prime: Game Handbook (Fandom Inc., 2020)
- Hell’s Paradise (A Clement Sector adventure from Independence Games, 2018)
New Preorder Games
Key Reading
- Harrier 809: The Epic Story of How a Small Band of Heroes Won Victory in the Air Against Impossible Odds, Rowland White, Silvertail Books, 2020
- The 2020 Commission Report on the North Korean Nuclear Attacks Against the United States: A Speculative Novel, Jeffrey Lewis PhD, Mariner Books, 2018
- The Case for Nuclear Weapons in the 21st Century, Brad Roberts, Stanford Security Studies, 2016
- “Would U.S. Leaders Push the Button? Wargames and the Sources of Nuclear Restraint”, International Security, Vol. 43, No. 2 (Fall 2018)
- “The Question: Why Would China Not Invade Taiwan Now?”, Military Review Sept-Oct 2020
- “Russian New Generation Warfare: Deterring and Winning the Tactical Fight”, Military Review Sept-Oct 2020
Blog Activity
