RockyMountainNavyLeave a Comment on RPGaDay2023 – August 9 “Favorite Dice”

RPGaDay2023 – August 9 “Favorite Dice”

Favorite Dice – Oh, shiny! I’m waiting to get my Kickstarter Advent dice from Black Oak Workshop, but in the meantime I found the Fanroll Misfit Dice – Mini which are nice, inexpensive dice that are excellent for travel. They are also good for playing with school groups because if one goes missing it’s not a big deal.

Feature image courtesy ???

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S. government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close