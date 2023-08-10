RPGaDay2023 – August 10 “Favorite tie-in Fiction”

Favorite Tie-in Fiction to an RPG in 2023 – EX SUPRA by Tony Stark (self-published, 2022).

EX SUPRA is a Prometheus Award nominated science fiction novel.

This is the story of the war after the next war.

In 2035, an AI-driven disinformation campaign turned us on ourselves. We became the enemy’s first strike weapons, and as we set fire to our own country, the People’s Liberation Army seized half of the Pacific. From the first combat jump on Mars to the climate change-ravaged jungles of Southeast Asia, EX SUPRA blends the bleeding edge of technology and the bloody reality of combat. In EX SUPRA, the super soldiers are only as strong as their own wills, reality is malleable, and hope only arrives with hellfire. Follow John Petrov, a refugee turned CIA paramilitary officer, Captain Jennifer Shaw, a Green Beret consumed by bloodlust, and many more, as they face off against Chinese warbots, Russian assassins, and their own demons in the war for the future of humanity. Ex Supra, back of the book

While not directly tied to any one particular RPG engine, EX SUPRA makes good setting material for an RPG that uses cyber and advanced technology with a bit of dystopia thrown in; you know, like ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game or Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game both from Free League Publishing that run on the Year Zero Engine.

Feature image courtesy Tony Stark

