RPGaDay2023 – August 6 “Favorite RPG you NEVER get to play”

Favorite RPG I Never Get to Play – I really love Firefly (Margaret Weis Productions, 2014) but the RockyMountainNavy Boys prefer Star Wars: Edge of the Empire (Fantasy Flight Games, 2013) for their “space western” adventures.

2 thoughts on "RPGaDay2023 – August 6 "Favorite RPG you NEVER get to play"

  1. Shelby August 6, 2023 — 1:25 pm

    I have both Firefly and Serenity, but have never played. Pity me.

      RockyMountainNavy August 6, 2023 — 1:33 pm

      You’d think that since both use CORTEX they’d be alike but Serenity uses Cortex Classic while Firefly uses Cortex Plus. Would really like to see it properly updated to Cortex Prime now…

