First RPG Gamemaster – Me! For our original Traveller RPG adventures in 1980. Of course, I wasn’t called the “Gamemaster” but just the “Referee.”
1 thought on “RPGaDay2023 – August 2 “First RPG Gamemaster””
Classic Traveller. Love it, or you’re dead to me in character generation.