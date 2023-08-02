RockyMountainNavyLeave a Comment on RPGaDay2023 – August 1 “First RPG played (this year)”

[Posted a day late but not a dollar short since I don’t get paid for this gig.]

First RPG Played in 2023Cepheus Deluxe Enhanced Edition (Stellagama Publishing, 2022).

Feature image courtesy Stellagama Publishing

