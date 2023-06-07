Wargame SITREP 230607 N4 Supply – 2023 Wargames

According to BoardGameGeek1, there have been just under 200 “wargames” published in 2023. Here are some factoids of dubious value:

All that said, what else might I look at picking up?

Clash of Carriers: The Battle of the Philippine Sea. This game is designed by Mark Stille, a former colleague of mine. Given that I recently took in Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea, however, I don’t know if I really need another Philippine Sea wargame…

General Orders: World War II. From the lauded design team of Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson. Worker placement meets wargame? Or is it a thematic strategy boardgame?

Zeppelins: Monsters of the Purple Twilight. Interesting if for no other reason than I have a book from my late father’s library with the same title, Monster’s of the Purple Twilight: The True Story of the Life and Death of the Zeppelins – First Menace From the Skies by Ernest Dudley, London: George G. Harrap & Co., Ltd., 1960.

For this survey I used the Advanced Search function on BGG and entered “Year Released Range” of 2023 to 2023, selected “Click to NOT search expansions, and set “Filter on Board Game Subdomain to “Wargames” then resorted results by “Board Game Rank.” Data accessed 29 May 2023.

