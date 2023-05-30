Blog Report 23-8 – Summer Vacation

Summer vacation is upon us. For the RockyMountainNavy family we are doing something we have not done in years…a long vacation. For this blog it means less posting for a bit. For the family it means small, very portable travel games. The already identified “Known Travelers” this trip are:

I also think I’ll take the “White Book” edition of Traveller: Science-Fiction Adventure in the Far Future – The Classic SF RPG Rules (GDW, 2001).

I may take along a solo wargame or two. I am looking at Kido Butai (Dr. Richter Konfliktsimulationen, 2016) and maybe Waterloo Solitaire (Worthington Publishing, 2021).

The little bag of Mini Misfit Dice would also be easy to carry and give me many options…

