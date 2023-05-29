Wargame SITREP 230529 N2 Intel – Combat Fleets via U.S. Naval Institute

In the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) printed the Combat Fleets of the World series of reference books. In those long-past pre-internet days these publications rivaled—or even arguably surpassed—the Jane’s Fighting Ships series of books. Alas, with the rise of the internet and the general decline in publishing, Combat Fleets all-but-disappeared.

So many hours spent researching…

USNI is now bringing Combat Fleets back but in the form of video shorts, not books. The series is still young with less than a dozen videos posted but shows great potential. The videos are a mix of photos, live action, computer-generated graphics, and schematic drawings. Each video focuses on a single class of ship and generally are around five minutes or less.

USNI Combat Fleets on YouTube

Some wargames, like Harpoon 5 from Admiralty Trilogy Games, have similar reference books. The USNI videos are a great compliment to these wargame-specific (or adjacent) products.

The entire playlist is available here.

Feature image courtesy USNI Combat Fleet YouTube Channel

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0