Boardgame Bulletin 23-14 – My Less-Rewarding Hobby

When I look to hobby boardgame awards, I look for insight for what is the state-of-the-art in boardgame design. Looking across three major awards programs, the 17th Annual Boardgame Geek Golden Geek (winners), the Spiel de Jahres 2023 nominees, and the 2023 Origins Award nominees, I see very few games that I own. Looking ahead to the 2024 awards doesn’t look like its going to get any better.

Not my games

Looking across the three lists I am first struck by the sheer number of different boardgame titles. There are 26 different games nominated in the BGG Golden Geek List, 11 in the Spiel de Jahres, and 42 in the Origins Awards. Of the three lists, there are very few overlaps. Yet, I own only two titles (three if you count an earlier edition) of the over 70 titles on the three lists. On one hand I can happily see that I am not card-carrying member of the Cult of the New nor do I suffer from chronic Fear of Missing Out. On the other hand, the dearth of personally owned titles means I might not be seeing the “state of the art.”

Of the nearly 30 BGG Golden Geek finalists I own one—Votes for Women (Fort Circle Games). Of the over 40 Origins Awards finalists I own one—Star Wars: Clone Wars (Z-Man Games). My thoughts on Clone Wars are found here at Armchair Dragoons. Of the other titles, only a few actually interest me.

17th BGG Golden Geek Awards. The boardgame Wonderland’s War (Druid City Games), a Runner Up in three categories (Artwork Presentation, Medium Game-of-the-Year, and Thematic Game) sounds a bit interesting for no other reason than the gameplay seems a bit wargame-adjacent. It doesn’t look like I will be buying this game anytime soon, however, with Amazon or Ebay and the like listing the game for north of $250 (even the lowest tier of the late pledge manager is $120—or $190 for the Deluxe with add-ons). Likewise, I am interested in Heat: Pedal to the Metal (Days of Wonder) but I’m again not sure that the $75 price tag is really worth it for a family game.

[When looking to buy games I am cognizant of the fact that I am in a family that usually plays two-player games and only occasionally with three or more players. Believe it or not I also try to purchase games on a budget. Of the 26 games I have acquired so far in 2023, 24% were free or gifts while only 28% cost over $50 a copy. This means a full 72% of my gaming acquisitions cost me less than $50 a copy! The average cost of the 18 games I have on preorder is $49.50…making even $75 seem pricey and $250 (even $120) appear unreasonable (as it really is).]

2023 Spiel de Jahres. I own none of the games nominated. I fully recognize that the SdJ is intended to be an award for German families but I have long used it as a guide for family games and especially children’s games (Kinderspiel de Jahres). This year I struggle to find even remote interest in any of the titles.

2023 Origins Awards. With a list of over 40 boardgames and a focus on the North American market you might think this would be the place for me to have many connections. As I look over the list nothing really strikes me save Wonderland’s War which I already discussed above. At best Boop! (Smirk & Laughter) might find its way to the RockyMountainNavy collection…but maybe as a present for Mrs. RMN’s students.

Grognard me gone

I could stand defiant and say that, as a Grognard wargamer, the hobby gaming industry underserves me. Looking across the three award lists only one even has a “wargame” category. In the three lists I see few titles I comfortably call something close to a wargame:

Again, I already discussed Wonderland’s War. I am not interested in the miniatures rules (OK, very mildly interested in Polyversal). No interest at all in Heroclix (pre-painted mini click-bait). Which only leaves two games:

Resist! This is a solitaire title by a respectable design team. Mildly interesting.

This is a solitaire title by a respectable design team. Mildly interesting. Undaunted: Stalingrad. I like the Undaunted series but the buy-in cost for this one (again, hovering around the $100 mark) makes me hesitant to jump in. Waiting for Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Osprey Games) for my next Undaunted fix.

Charlie MIA

One 2022 awards program that has yet to report is the new Charles S. Roberts Awards. The “Charlies” have not announced an awards slate for 2022 yet. The last “breaking news” was from November 2022 when the new Director of the Charlies, Ardwulf, was a guest on the “Mentioned in Dispatches” podcast. According to the charter on the website the nominees should have been announced no later than 30 April. Hmm…

2023 and me

As we near the midpoint of 2023, I look over my game collection and see that I currently own eight boardgames published this year:

I currently have 18 games on preorder. Of those 18 games, nine are projected to deliver in 2023:

It will be interesting to see which—if any—of these 17 games end up nominated in 2024 for the 2023 award year. Outside of the Charlies, I think I might be lucky to see one wargame on next year’s BGG Golden Geek or Origins Award list. As much as I think other several other games are very deserving how much are you willing to bet it will be Undaunted: Battle of Britain?

Feature image courtesy Pexels Free Photos

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0