Wargame SITREP 230319 N4 Supply: Preorder updates and why isn’t Song for War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex Games, on Kickstarter) singing?

GMT Games charged for Atlantic Chase, 2nd Printing this week. I owned the first printing but sold it away. So we try again.

Let’s try this again…

Kickstarter

I got my shipping notice from Jon Compton at Canvas Temple Publishing that my copy of Boer Wars: Imperial Campaigns Series #1 is enroute. Look for the unboxing at Armchair Dragoons next month.

I am a proud Kickstarter backer of Song for War: Mediterranean Theater from Invicta Rex Games that is presently on Kickstarter. As of the the time I write this post, the game has 10 more days to go and has reached only 42% of its funding goal.

Why? You need to check it out. Song for War is a wargame that takes a lighter touch to the “scientification” of recreating the history and leans heavily into playability and very Eurogame-like components. Wooden token instead of counters? Dials? All that for less than $100 is not cheap, but not overpriced either.

