Wargame SITREP 230319 N4 Supply: Preorder updates and why isn’t Song for War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex Games, on Kickstarter) singing?

GMT Games charged for Atlantic Chase, 2nd Printing this week. I owned the first printing but sold it away. So we try again.
I got my shipping notice from Jon Compton at Canvas Temple Publishing that my copy of Boer Wars: Imperial Campaigns Series #1 is enroute. Look for the unboxing at Armchair Dragoons next month.
I am a proud Kickstarter backer of Song for War: Mediterranean Theater from Invicta Rex Games that is presently on Kickstarter. As of the the time I write this post, the game has 10 more days to go and has reached only 42% of its funding goal.
Why? You need to check it out. Song for War is a wargame that takes a lighter touch to the “scientification” of recreating the history and leans heavily into playability and very Eurogame-like components. Wooden token instead of counters? Dials? All that for less than $100 is not cheap, but not overpriced either.
Honestly, I am going to throw the dice and wait for this, betting that Joe Miranda & DG will get it right the second time around. https://shop.decisiongames.com/ProductDetails.asp?ProductCode=P%2D1041
Decision Games has been so inconsistent for me I don’t know if I could…
The thing I don’t like about DG is everything is kept under wraps until a game is sold. DG doesn’t publish game updates as SPI did in the old days (except for their 2 remaining magazine games, which get a single preview). The only snippets you see are if designers/developers post progress reports to CONSIM Forum on the game page. Joe is pretty good about that. http://talk.consimworld.com/WebX/.1dd86775
Yes, DG is inconsistent (Desert Fox deluxe edition vs The Battle of Germany deluxe). We take these risks with many games, and they can be expensive mistakes. At least at DG guys like Joe and Don Johnson are reachable and willing to give clarifications.