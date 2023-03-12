Wargame SITREP 230312 N5 Plans – Bibliography for Wargaming Modern PRC Conflict

This coming week I am making an appearance on a future episode of the “Mentioned in Dispatches” podcast for the Armchair Dragoons. The topic is “China Wargaming.” The assumption I’m going into the podcast with is that we will be talking wargames about modern PRC confrontations/crisis. To help myself I’m creating a bibliography of wargames, books, and various articles I (mostly) have on hand so I can reference it during the recording.

Wargames

Taipei: China Invades, Joseph Miranda, Decision Games (Strategy & Tactics #202, Mar/Apr 2000)

Next War: Taiwan, Mitchell Land, GMT Games, 2014 (I do not own but have next printing on P500)

Breaking the Chains: War in the South China Sea, John Gorkowski, Compass Games, 2014

South China Sea: Modern Naval Conflict in the South Pacific, John Gorkowski, Compass Games, 2017

Dragon and the Hermit Kingdom: The Second Korean War, Eric R. Harvey, Decision Games (Modern War #45, Nov 2019)

Indian Ocean Region: South China Sea – Vol. II, John Gorkowski, Compass Games, 2020

Next War: Vietnam, Mitchell Land, GMT Games, 2020

China’s Navy: Ships and Aircraft of the People’s Republic of China, 1955-2021, Expansion for Harpoon V, Admiralty Trilogy Group, 2021

Flashpoint: South China Sea, Harold Buchanan, GMT Games, 2022

Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific, Sebastian Bae, The Dietz Foundation, forthcoming 2023.

Books

Ackerman, Elliot, and James Stavridis. 2034: A novel of the next World War. New York: Penguin Press, 2021.

Brands, Hal, and Michael Beckley. Danger Zone: The coming conflict with China. New York: W.W. Norton & Company, 2022.

Bussert, James C., and Bruce A. Elleman. People’s Liberation Army Navy: Combat Systems Technology, 1949-2010. Annapolis: Naval Institute Press, 2011.

McDevitt, Michael A.. China as a Twenty First Century Naval Power: Theory, Practice, and Implications. Annapolis: Naval Institute Press, 2020.

Saunders, Phillip C., Arthur S. Ding, Andrew Scobell, Yang Andrew N D., and Joel Wuthnow. Chairman XI Remakes the PLA: Assessing Chinese Military Reforms. Washington, D.C.: National Defense University Press, 2019.

Singer, P.W., and August Cole. Ghost Fleet: A novel of the next World War. Boston: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2015.

Articles, Dissertations, Reports

China Wargame Simulation: NPEC Wargame Report 2001. NPEC, Oct 2020 (features work by Mark Herman)

Sokolski, Henry ed., China Waging War in Space: An After-Action Report (Occasional Paper 2104), , NPEC, Aug 2021.

Kania, Elsa B., and Ian Burns McCaslin. Learning Warfare from the Laboratory: China’s Progression in Wargaming and Opposing Force Training. ISW, Sep 2021.

Dougherty, Chris, and Jennie Matuschak, Ripley Hunter. The Poison Frog Strategy: Preventing a Chinese Fait accompli Against Taiwanese Islands. CNAS, Oct 2021

Seitz, Sam and Elliot Ji. “Wargaming a Taiwan Crisis: How to interpret recent findings.” uscnpm.org, 30 Sep 2022.

Ryo, Nemoto. “Japan’s Taiwan war game exposes hurdles to expat evacuations.” Tokyo Nikkei Asia, 9 Aug 2022.

Myers, Diana Y., Thinking About the Unthinkable: Examining North Korea’s Military Threat to China. Diana Y. Myers, Pardee RAND Graduate School dissertation, Sep 2022.

Cancian, Mark F. and Matthew Cancian, Eric Heginbotham. The First Battle of the Next War: Wargaming a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan, CSIS, January 2023.

“Unified Pacific intel wargame ‘Pacific Winds’ offers key insights to deter potential adversaries and address global challenges.” U.S. Department of Defense Indo-Pacific Command press release, 2 Feb 2023.

Dong, Shuquin, et.al., “Intelligent decisionmaking method of battle command based on situation data driving.” Proceedings of the China Conference on Command and Control, 3 Feb 2023.

Ryan, Mick. “How China is using Ukraine to wargame Taiwan.” Opinion Newsletter, 8 Feb 2023.

Akutsu, Hiroyasu. “‘Linkage of Fighting and Thinking’ as Seen in U.S. Army’s Unified Pacific Wargame Series.”, Japan-U.S. Alliance Study, https://www.spf.org/japan-us-alliance-study/en/index.php?prev1&d=article&p=document-detail004.html, 22 Feb 2023.

Chen, Stephen. “Chinese AI plays war games like a human, with military strategists unable to identify it as a machine, developers say.” South China Morning Post, 23 Feb 2023.

Reiko, Miki. “Japan could lose 144 jet fighters in Taiwan crisis: simulation.” Tokyo Nikkei Asia Online, 24 Feb 2023.

Videos

CNAS wargame on NBC Meet the Press

CNAS Wargame lessons learned

