Blog Report 23-3: Joining the 21st Century of Wargaming

We can’t live without technology. In today’s modern world you can’t do anything without it. Even wargamers are going high tech. Look at Jim “The Gascon” and his Saturday Night Fights that now seemingly take place seven days a week.

The Murmansk Run Campaign for “NIMITZ”

I last bought a new desktop/laptop computer for myself in early 2015. Since then I bought six computers for other family members (and numerous iPads and iPhones) but it was not until this week…and only eight years later…that I bought a new computer for myself.

My old computer could barely—and I mean barely—run Tabletop Simulator. As a matter of fact, I didn’t do much Vassal or Tabletop Simulator or other Steam games because my computer simply couldn’t support it. No more.

So here is to the future of my wargaming online.

