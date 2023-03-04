Wargame SITREP 230304 N4 Supply: Crowdfunding war(games) and more

A look at what’s happening with my gaming crowdfunding…adventure?

Gamefound

Linebacker II by Brian Talley (Cadet Games)

Successfully funded 2/22/23

$20,815 of $18,900 (110%) with 245 backers

Projected delivery 8 months?

Linebacker II (courtesy Cadet Games)

Kickstarter

Song of War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex Games)

Launched Feb 28, 2023

26 days to go (as of March 3)

$12,665 of $50,000 (25.33%) with 128 backers (as of March 3)

Thirty-one minutes of goodness

Sharks! (The Dietz Foundation)

OK…not a wargame but from a wargame publishing company

Successful

$9,206 of $9,000 (102%) with 144 backers

Projected delivery December 2023

Courtesy The Dietz Foundation

The Black Death Polyhedral Dice Set (Black Oak Workshop)

Funding with 9 days to go (as of March 3)

$25,889 of $20,000 (129%) with 478 backers

Projected delivery October 2023

