RockyMountainNavyLeave a Comment on Wargame SITREP 230304 N4 Supply: Crowdfunding war(games) and more

Wargame SITREP 230304 N4 Supply: Crowdfunding war(games) and more

A look at what’s happening with my gaming crowdfunding…adventure?

Gamefound

Linebacker II by Brian Talley (Cadet Games)

  • Successfully funded 2/22/23
  • $20,815 of $18,900 (110%) with 245 backers
  • Projected delivery 8 months?
Linebacker II (courtesy Cadet Games)

Kickstarter

Song of War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex Games)

  • Launched Feb 28, 2023
  • 26 days to go (as of March 3)
  • $12,665 of $50,000 (25.33%) with 128 backers (as of March 3)
Thirty-one minutes of goodness

Sharks! (The Dietz Foundation)

  • OK…not a wargame but from a wargame publishing company
  • Successful
  • $9,206 of $9,000 (102%) with 144 backers
  • Projected delivery December 2023
Courtesy The Dietz Foundation

The Black Death Polyhedral Dice Set (Black Oak Workshop)

  • Funding with 9 days to go (as of March 3)
  • $25,889 of $20,000 (129%) with 478 backers
  • Projected delivery October 2023

BT

Feature image courtesy Gamefound

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close