Wargame SITREP 230304 N4 Supply: Crowdfunding war(games) and more

A look at what’s happening with my gaming crowdfunding…adventure?
Gamefound
Linebacker II by Brian Talley (Cadet Games)
- Successfully funded 2/22/23
- $20,815 of $18,900 (110%) with 245 backers
- Projected delivery 8 months?
Kickstarter
Song of War: Mediterranean Theater (Invicta Rex Games)
- Launched Feb 28, 2023
- 26 days to go (as of March 3)
- $12,665 of $50,000 (25.33%) with 128 backers (as of March 3)
Sharks! (The Dietz Foundation)
- OK…not a wargame but from a wargame publishing company
- Successful
- $9,206 of $9,000 (102%) with 144 backers
- Projected delivery December 2023
The Black Death Polyhedral Dice Set (Black Oak Workshop)
- Funding with 9 days to go (as of March 3)
- $25,889 of $20,000 (129%) with 478 backers
- Projected delivery October 2023
BT
Feature image courtesy Gamefound
RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0