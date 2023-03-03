Wargame SITREP 230303 N3 Ops: NEWS FLASH. 7TH ARMOURED PARCHES DESERT FOX (Desert Victory: North Arica, 1940-1942, RBM Studio, 2023)

DATELINE NORTH AFRICA DECEMBER 1941

FROM COMMANDING GENERAL COMMONWEALTH FORCES NORTH AFRICA

TO PRIME MINISTER CHURCHILL

AXIS FORCES OVEREXTENDED STOP DESERT FOX WITH 15TH PANZER 90TH LIGHT 21ST PANZER AFRIKA CORPS CUT OFF EAST OF BARDIA BY &TH ARMOURED STOP LACK OF SUPPLY FORCING AXIS SURRENDER STOP ITALIAN FORCES IN RETREAT TO TOBRUK STOP NEXT OFFENSIVE PUSHES AXIS BACK TO BENGHAZI AND BEYOND STOP EGYPT SAFE GOD SAVE THE KING STOP

XXX XXX XXX

Well, that didn’t go like I expected! The combination of Posture and Supply rules in Desert Victory: North Africa, 19401-1942 (designer Trevor Bender, RBM Studio, 2023) makes for a very interesting wargame. I think I like this volume of the C3i Combined Arms Series better than Volume I: Battle for Kursk: The Tigers are Burning, 1943 (Trevor Bender, RBM Studio, 2020). I was pushing the counters around more to learn the game more that I was paying attention to strategy and…whoops! In this case the Axis simply didn’t have enough supply to reposition into a good defense after pushing forward whereas the better supplied Allies were able to cut through a weakened (Disrupted) Italian brigade and seize the Axis Supply Head at Bardia. The movement of the Supply Head back to Tobruk put the lead elements of the Afrika Korps two supply zones away and cut off. They just simply faded away…

