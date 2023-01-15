Model Memo 23-1: From the Frontline with manned V-1s & complete kits

Back to college for RockyMountainNavy Jr. means road trip, and that now also means a visit to a RockyMountainNavy favorite hobby shop: Frontline Model Kits & Hobbies in Staunton, VA. We have taken to using Christian’s store as our “coffee break” on the drive back from Blacksburg. As I’ve mentioned before, it’s great to be able to actually walk into a hobby shop and look at the many plastic model kits.

My latest acquisition is a Bronco Models “V-1 Fieseler FI 103 RE-3 Flying Bomb (Trainer)” in 1/35 scale. What an interesting aircraft; a two-seater manned V-1 flying bomb supposedly not designed for suicide missions but for the pilot to bail out. Sure….

I don’t normally build 1/35 scale but this is interesting…

Would like to find a picture of this…

RockyMountainNavy T also scored several new kits. Christian took on a lot of 248 models from a now sadly deceased builder who loved World War II armor in 1/35 scale. The problem is he started every one of those 248 kits…and didn’t get past maybe the first or second steps. Christian sells the individual unfinished kits for $7 “as is” and Final Sale. RMN T took a chance on a German E25 and Sturmtiger. They looked alright in the store, but once we got home he did a thoA thorough inventory of parts. Both are complete kits! He is going to carefully disassemble them a bit, touch up edges and the like, and intends to finish them this winter.

