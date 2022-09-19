#ModelMonday – On the front line of the hobby with Frontline Model Kits & Hobbies

~ RockyMountainNavy

My local plastic model hobby shop closed in February 2017 and there simply is no replacement in the area. So this past weekend RockyMountainNavy T and myself were trekking from Northern Virginia to Blacksburg for Virginia Tech Parents Weekend and decided to track down a rumor that there was a hobby shop in Staunton, VA.

We were very happy to find Frontline Model Kits & Hobbies. The young owner is Christian, who started coming into the shop at 10 years old and now has taken over for Jack. Both were in the shop and both were very kind. We were so excited to find this slice of heaven that we forgot to take pictures!

My verdict? Sure, you might be able to find some kits at better prices online, but there is something unmatchable about walking aisles and randomly picking up boxes. Thumbnails online don’t do justice to many of these kits.

Tamiya JSU-152 in 1/35 scale

RMN T found himself a Soviet tank destroyer, and I added a sci-fi kit I have been coveting for a while.

MPC Hawk Mark IX from Space: 1999

I encourage you to visit Christian online or if in Staunton to drop on by…you won’t be disapointed.

Oh yeah, I got another “plastic model this week too…

“You expect me to talk?” “No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to BUILD.”

Feature image courtesy Christian Vames

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2022 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Published by RockyMountainNavy

Wargame Grognard, Boardgamer, and Sci-Fi RPG playing since 1979.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s