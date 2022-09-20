HI Sutton over at Covert Shores has a “look” at possible preparations by the Russians to test their nuclear-powered cruise missile, codenamed SKYFALL. At least one previous missile test ended in a failure. Talk about a hot topic…
Wargamers may be interested in gaming out an intercept of this weapon. Not only do you have to find it, intercept it, and shoot it down but you need to do it in a manner that 1) Doesn’t irradiate yourself and 2) Brings it down away from a populated place and 3) Helps you file the Environmental Impact Statement for the debris field.
See “SKYFALL Imminent: Signs Of Russia’s Next Nuclear-Powered Missile Test” via Covert Shores.
Feature image courtesy HI Sutton.
RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2022 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
2 thoughts on “#ThreatTuesday – The sky is falling…with SKYFALL via @CovertShores”
There’s a rumor that the test already failed, and that it’s the reason for the delay in Putin’s big speech that was supposed to happen already. (Naturally, this being Russia, there has been no shortage of wild theories about what’s going on behind the scenes).
A very hot topic, with Putin bouncing up and down and squalling in his corner of the playpen!
Regards, Chris.