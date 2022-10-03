#MiniaturesMonday – Hark, the Gascon Speaketh – @TheGascon #podcast with @littlewarstv on Digital Miniatures Gaming

~ RockyMountainNavy

Missed flagging this podcast for everyone a few weeks back. Give Jim a listen for he has many good thoughts worthy of your time and consideration. From Little Wars FM:

EP. #33  THE FUTURE OF VIRTUAL TABLETOP GAMING (FEAT. JIM OWCZARSKI)

(March 31, 2022) Does online “virtual” miniature gaming have a future post-COVID lockdowns? Miles & Greg debate with an expert!

Episode #33 is available now on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or Podbean

Courtesy Little Wars TV

Feature image courtesy Jim

Published by RockyMountainNavy

Wargame Grognard, Boardgamer, and Sci-Fi RPG playing since 1979.

