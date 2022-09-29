RPGThursday – Introducing ‘The Crew” that’s adventuring Five Parsecs from Home (from @Modiphius)

Five Parsecs from Home: Solo Adventure Wargaming from Modiphius is clearly a set of miniatures wargaming rules. It is also a very tabletop role playing game-like campaign setting. Let’s meet “The Crew.”

“The Crew”

We met through…mutual protection in a hostile universe. We are best characterized as cut-throat outlaws.

Morphius (Leader)– Mercenary human from a subjugated colony on an alien world motivated by survival

Reaction 1 / Speed 4″ / Combat Skill +1 / Toughness 4 / Savvy +0 / Luck +1 / XP 0

Military Rifle, Beam Pistol, AI-Companion

Wedge – Human technician from Tech Guild searching for romance

Reaction 1 / Speed 4″ / Combat Skill +0 / Toughness 3 / Savvy +2 / XP 0

Marksman’s Rifle w/Laser Sight, Handgun, Cyber Hand

Mac – Nomad Human bureaucrat motivated by order

Reaction 1 / Speed 4″ / Combat Skill +0 / Toughness 3 / Savvy +0 / XP 0

Military Rifle, Scrap Pistol, Med Patch

Dex – Human scoundrel from giant, overcrowded dystopian city seeking truth

Reaction 1 / Speed 6″ / Combat +0 / Toughness 3 / Savvy +0 / XP 0

Infantry Laser

“Whiskers” – Ganger Feral alien seeking wealth

Reaction 2 / Speed 4″ / Combat Skill +0 / Toughness 3 / Savvy +0 / XP 0

Shotgun, Machine Pistol, Hazard Suit

In battle, “all enemy imposed penalties to Seize the Initiative rolls are ignored”

When making a Reaction Roll at the start of a battle round, if the dice score a single 1 it must be given to the Feral crew member

B0T5 – Standard Bot

Reaction 2 / Speed 4″ / Combat Skill +1 / Toughness 4 / Savvy +2

Scanner Bot (Gadget)

6+ Armor Saving Throw

The Crew’s Ship

The Rusty Bucket, retired troop transport, 35 Cr debt, 35 Hull with Emergency Drives

The Crew “Shares”

Bank Account – 17 Credits

Story Points – 3

Patrons – 1

Rivals – 0

Rumors – 2

Quest Rumors – 2

The Legend Begins…

As this is my first campaign, I set the Victory Conditions at “Complete 3 Quests” with Normal difficulty and no House Rules specified. I roll 1d6 +1 for Story Points, getting 4 but adding another three from character creation (Story Point total = 7).

Campaign Turns in Five Parsecs from Home are executed in a very methodical manner; Step 1: Travel, Step 2: World, Step 3: Tabletop Battle, and Step 4: Post-Battle Sequences. Let’s see how The Crew starts out…

The Crew is not fleeing an invasion, and decides not to travel (skip Starship Travel Events). Instead, they will see what this world, Zahhuz, has to offer them.

New World Arrival

Check for Rivals – NONE Dismiss Patrons – NO (Mac has a Patron The Crew will lean on) Check for Licensing Requirements – No license required World Traits – “Travel Restricted”: No more than one crew member may take the Explore option each campaign turn

World Steps

Upkeep & Ship Repairs – Spend 1 Cr on Upkeep and make 3 Cr payment toward debt (13 Cr left in bank; debt 32 Cr) Assign & Resolve Crew Tasks – Morphius and Wedge will Trade, Mac will Find a Patron, Dex will Train, and Whiskers will Explore while B0T5 will Track. Morphius finds something with “A lot of blinking lights” (a Snooper Bot) while Wedge sells some Trade Goods for 4 Cr (17 Cr in bank); Dex earns 1 XP for training; Whiskers Got a Few Drinks but nothing else; Mac uses his contacts to Find a Patron; and while The Crew has no known rivals, B0T5 makes sure none are following the group. Determine Job Offers – The Patron is offering a Corporation job with a bonus of +3 Cr for Danger Pay that must be completed This Campaign Turn; the job comes with a Connections Benefit (Gain a Rumor), is a Hot Job that has a better chance of earning an enemy, but , if successful, will keep the crew Busy and employed by the Patron next campaign turn. Assign Equipment – Standard load-outs are used Resolve any Rumors – The Crew has 3x Rumors, rolling d6 gets 2 (less than 3) gains a Quest Rumor Choose Your Battle: This is a Patron Job

Battle

Determine Deployment Conditions – This is a Small Encounter and B0T5 will sit it out Determine the Objective – The Patron Mission is to Deliver. Wedge is carrying the package. Determine the Enemy – The Crew is going up against 5 7 enemies (1x Specialist present) who are Criminal Elements-Anarchists (Stubborn: Ignore first casualty in a battle when making a Morale check); with Panic 1-2 / Speed 5″ / Combat Skill +0 / Toughness 3 / AI A (Aggressive) armed “2B” (Colony Rifle, 3x Military Rifle, Hand Laser, Infantry Laser with Specialist carrying Rattle Gun); each also carries a Blade. Set up the Battlefield – NEXT TIME!

