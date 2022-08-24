#Wargame Wednesday – Admiralty Trilogy Group on Moska Sinking

~ RockyMountainNavy

Not long after the sinking of the Russian Federation Navy cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea, I posted my own analysis of the event using the Harpoon V rules from Admiralty Trilogy Group. Now, co-designer Chris Carlson walks though his analysis of the event in a recent Admiralty Trilogy Chat on YouTube. The presentation is the same one Chris presented at Historicon 2022 and is available online. That said, listening to Chris walk through it is well worth your time. The Moskva presentation starts at around the 10:30 mark:

Via Peter Robbins channel on YouTube

Feature image courtesy Twitter

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2022 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Published by RockyMountainNavy

Wargame Grognard, Boardgamer, and Sci-Fi RPG playing since 1979.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s