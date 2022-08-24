Wargame Wednesday – Admiralty Trilogy Group on Moska Sinking

Not long after the sinking of the Russian Federation Navy cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea, I posted my own analysis of the event using the Harpoon V rules from Admiralty Trilogy Group. Now, co-designer Chris Carlson walks though his analysis of the event in a recent Admiralty Trilogy Chat on YouTube. The presentation is the same one Chris presented at Historicon 2022 and is available online. That said, listening to Chris walk through it is well worth your time. The Moskva presentation starts at around the 10:30 mark:

