ROK Navy KSS III submarine ‘Dosan Ahn Chang-ho’ starting its seat trials. Picture by: https://ift.tt/qF1r5Io ROK Navy’s 1st 3000 Tons KSS-III Submarine ‘Dosan Ahn Chang-Ho’ Started Sea Trials Xavier Vavasseur 23 Jun 2019 The DSME-built submarine ‘Dosan Ahn Chang-ho’ started its seat trials from Opko shipyard on June 10, 2019. It is the first vessel of […]