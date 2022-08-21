SundaySummary – #Wargame & #Military Reading

Book

New Arrival – Mitzer, Stijin and Joost Oliemans, The Armed Forces of North Korea: On the Path of Songun, Warwick: Helion & Company Limited, 2020. Perhaps the most comprehensive open source compilation out there…for 2020.

Articles

Arnold, James, Maj, USMC, “Matching Strike Dice Rolls ito the Chinese Calculus,” Naval War College Thesis, DTIC Public Access AD1144299, 5/14/2021. The Halsey Alfa Advanced Research Program explores potential military decisions using a two-team (Red vs. Blue) wargame scenario representing high-end conflict between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the United States (US).

Bocek, Laura and John Schaus, “Decisionmaking at the Speed of the Digital Era,” CSIS Briefs, August 2022. “At present, however, the Department of Defense underutilizes publicly available data and the software development community to build tools that enable faster modeling, hypothesis testing, and variability analysis than traditional wargaming or modeling alone. This brief describes the speed and utility of developing a simple software tool to stress test a hypothetical People’s Republic of China (PRC) surprise attack against U.S. facilities in the Indo-Pacific.“

Gayl, Franz, “CSIS’ inflammatory games expose it has no clue how core China’s sovereignty is to its 1.4 billion citizens,” China Global Times, Aug 18, 2022 04:49pm. Be careful mentioning the author in the presence of Marines! Here only for the CSIS wargame mentions.

Tagvhee, Babak, “Persian Tomcats: Can Iran get another 20 yers out of its F-14s? (How Iran Manages to keep its F-14 Tomcats flying),” Aviation News, August 2022. How do you say “Anytime, Baby” in Farsi?

Unattributed, “Beijing wouldn’t have an easy time with Taiwan,” Budapest Magyar Nemzet, Aug 18, 2022. Interviews a lecturer at National Institute of Public Service in Budapest who uses the RAND Hegemony game.

