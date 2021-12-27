RockyMountainNavy’s 2021 Role Playing Game of the Year – or – Hostile Cepheus Deluxe Alien Traveller Explorer’s in Clement Sector

~ RockyMountainNavy

This year I dabbled a bit into role playing games (RPGs). As my forthcoming accidentally already posted 2021 “By the Numbers” post shows, I acquired 20 RPG items in all the year. Six (6) of those were core rule books, but only five (5) of those were from the past year (with four of those published in the last two months of the year!). Thus, the candidates for RockyMountainNavy’s 2021 RPG of the Year are:

…and the winner is…

This one was very hard to decide. ALIEN got lots of attention this year but it just really isn’t my thing. Mongoose’s Traveller: Explorer’s Edition is more a player aid than a core book. Which leaves the Cepheus Engine (CE) games.

Cepheus Deluxe is the latest, well refined version of the CE rules. Clement Sector is an excellent space opera setting and the new Third Edition brings so much of the material together it literally has become a one-stop guide to the entire setting. The HOSTILE Rulebook is another one-stop guide but focused on a gritty sci-fi setting.

Gotta decide…

HOSTILE Rulebook

To be honest, in terms of rules there is nothing really “new” in the HOSTILE Rulebook. One could make the argument that it really is the ALIEN setting with the serial numbers (and much of the horror) filed off. What I like about the HOSTILE Rulebook is how the simple was repackaged into a very thematic setting.

HOSTILE Rulebook from Zozer Games (2021 Revised Edition)

Feature image courtesy https://conceptships.blogspot.com/2017/05/spaceship-art-by-rodrigo-galdino.html

Published by RockyMountainNavy

Wargame Grognard, Boardgamer, and Sci-Fi RPG playing since 1979.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s