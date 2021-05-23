Sunday Summary – Summer Heat Wave of #Wargames, #Boardgames, and #Books

Not only is the heat arriving in waves, but so are the games!
Wargames
- Indian Ocean Region (South China Sea Vol. II) (John Gorkowski, Compass Games, 2021) – See my #Unboxing Day entry at Armchair Dragoons.
- Stalingrad ’42: Southern Russia, June-December 1942 (Mark Simonitch, GMT Games, 2019) – My second ZoC Bond series game joining Holland ’44: Operation Market Garden (GMT Games, 2017) in the collection.
- The Naval SITREP Issue #60 (Admiralty Trilogy Group) – More goodness for the Admiralty Trilogy
simulationswargames; can’t wait for China’s Navy to drop.
- Allegedly shipping (though I have not seen a shipping notice yet) from GMT Games is Ted Raicer’s The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 and Lee Brimmicombe-Wood’s Wing Leader: Legends 1937-1945.
Boardgames
2 Minutes to Midnight: Fight the Cold War. USA vs Soviet Union – 1949-1991. A Strategic Historical Game (Preview Copy) (Stuart Tonge, Plague Island Games, 2021) – Stuart was kind enough to send me a preview copy. Plan is to share thought s around the kickoff of the Kickstarter campaign in mid-late June! Stay tuned!
Books
Am reading Most Secret and Confidential: Intelligence in the Age of Nelson by Steven E. Maffeo (Annapolis: Naval Institute Press, 2000) and sitting down with the wargame 1805: Sea of Glory (Phil Fry, GMT Games, 2009). I am working to make this a “#Wargame to History” (or is it “History to #Wargame?”) or “Rocky Reads for #Wargame” entry.
Puzzles
No, not puzzles, but actual jigsaw puzzles. As I type this I just got my shipping notice for my Academy Games historical puzzles. More relaxing summer fun!