Solo #boardgame charging with Supercharged (@FoundationDietz, 2021)

This week I have been racing around Circuit de Rocky with some casual solo games of Supercharged: Racing in the Golden Age of Cars (Mike Clifford & Mike Siggins, Dietz Foundation, 2021). Supercharged is an easy to learn, great to solo if you need to, card-driven auto racing game. Movement mechanics are dead-simple; stay on the Racing Line, Overtake when able, Spin Out if you are Blocked. Pit Stops are a flip of a card. Slipstreaming is very helpful—watch how you stack your cars to make slipstreaming opportunities count! The Action Cards in Supercharged also create some great narratives like in the second race where the first Japanese car retired at the start (broken axle – obviously popped the clutch, right?) and then the second retired after getting stuck after a spin out in the first lap.

Supercharged also has a simple, yet very appealing, table presence. for the second race I sat on the sofa playing the game (solo) on the coffee table in front of me. As the RockyMountainNavy Boys came home we talked about our day (especially the panic buying of gas). While talking, I was casually flipping cards and moving cars. The Boys took a very keen interest in the game which will very likely land on the gaming table this weekend. Personally, I am looking forward to using the Tactics Cards and seeing how these “rule breaker” actions change the game. Later in the evening, Mrs. RMN told me that Miss A, who was at the house during the day, was absolutely fascinated with the game as it sat on my gaming table in the loft. It was laid out as the first race ended and she was intrigued by the cards and artwork. She told Mrs. RMN that it was “obviously” a math game; a reference to the Team Cards which have the various speeds for the teams (like 7+6 for an A-Team or 5+4 for a C-Team).

Order of Finish (Race 1/ Race 2):

France / United Kingdom Italy / Germany Italy / Italy France / Italy Germany / Siam Germany / France United Kingdom / Belgium Japan / Netherlands (Lapped) Netherlands / Egypt (Lapped) Siam / United States (Lapped) Egypt / United States (Lapped) USA (Lapped…almost double lapped!) / Egypt (Lapped)

Winnings Thru Two Races:

Italy – $140,000 + 100,000 = $240,000

France – $140,000 +$20,000 = $160,000

Germany – $50,000 + 80,000 = $130,000

Egypt – $20,000 + 100,000 = $120,000

Netherlands $40,000 + $60,000 = $100,000

Siam $90,000

Belgium $80,000

Japan – $30,000

Winnings in Supercharged make for an interesting campaign game. Of course, the “A-Teams” of Italy, Germany, and France are at the top of the standings and Italy has way more money even though they have not placed first in a race. Look at that Egyptian “C-Team” with three Top 12 finishes in two races—making some good money, eh?

Supercharged (Dietz Foundation, 2021)