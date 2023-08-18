Boardgame Bulletin 23-21 – Loosely integrated thoughts on Expeditions: A Sequel to Scythe (Jamie Stegmaier, Stonemaier Games, 2023)

Though I am a dyed-in-the-wool Grognard with an extensive collection of historical conflict simulations wargames, I still enjoy many hobby boardgames that are not wargames. One of my all-time favorite boardgames is Scythe (Jamie Stegmaier, Stonemaier Games, 2016) which was THE game that renewed my—and the RockyMountainNavy Family’s—interest and reengagement with hobby boardgaming in the mid-2010s. So when I saw Stonemaier Games offer up Expeditions: A Sequel to Scythe designed again by Jamie Stegmaier and filled with the incredible artwork of Jakub Rozalski I couldn’t place my preorder fast enough.

Now that I have Expeditions in hand and have played a few times, the obvious question is, “Is it any good?” The question is actually hard to answer because the success of Scythe across the hobby inevitably raises expectations. On a more personal level, my own love-of-Scythe admittedly biases any opinion I might have.

Alas, I am seeing many comments and reviews that call Expeditions, shall we say, a bit of a disappointment. My own assessment—as unbiased as I can try to keep it— is that Expeditions delivers gameplay that is mechanically sound but lacks tight integration between gameplay and the rich theme created by the incredible artwork.

In some ways, the hobby reception of Expeditions is a reflection of the classic “theme versus mechanics” argument of game design. As a Grognard, when somebody asks me, “Which comes first; game mechanisms or theme?” my answer is usually “theme.” The BGG definition of a wargame goes so far as to say, “These types of games often have high thematic content…” The “theme before mechanisms” design approach of many wargames almost certainly derives from the simple fact that wargame designs usually start with a historical (or modern/hypothetical future) situation and then attempt to build a game model around that event for players to use in order to interact with the history or hypothetical. Conversely—and at the risk of grossly oversimplifying game design approaches—many boardgames considered “Eurogames” usually start with game mechanisms and then have a theme applied over them.

Expeditions designer Jamie Stegmaier has stated on more than one occasion that he started with the artwork of Jakub Rozalski and then build Expeditions around that. By the designer’s own claim Expeditions used a “theme before mechanism” design approach.

Thematically rich & mechanically sound…

Both Scythe and Expeditions draw from the same general alternate-1920’s timeline with Expeditions set a bit after the events of Scythe. Most visibly, both games are driven by the artwork of Jakub Rozalski. In Expeditions that artwork is on all the location tiles and cards. Even the designs of the mechs in Expeditions are natural evolutions of ones seen in Scythe. In what is probably the closest connection between Scythe and Expeditions, several of the characters in Expeditions were previously used in Scythe. The rich artistry of Jakub Rozalski literally drips from most every component of Expeditions.

Immersive theme (photo by RMN)

Yet players of Scythe need to understand that Expeditions is NOT an expansion for Scythe; it is a thematically connected yet separate, altogether mechanically different, game of its own. The integration of a variety of game mechanisms used in Expeditions into a streamlined, very playable game ably shows off the solid design work of Jamie Stegmaier. Expeditions is fairly easy to learn and plays smoothly. Yet some people still try to discern Scythe gameplay in Expeditions. Some of the confusion likely stems from the use of similar game mechanisms (for example, both Scythe and Expeditions use Action Selection) but in different ways.

…but loosely integrated

The major issue I have with Expeditions is that solid gameplay fails in some places to capitalize on what I see as easy integration to the rich thematics. Thematically, the world of Expeditions is full of Cthulhu-like dangers in the areas to be explored. A close look at the artwork and components reveals creatures or other “strange” things that are obviously “corrupted” in some manner.

Expeditions has its own unique “mythos” (photo by RMN)

Yet that rich theme is not always used in the gameplay of Expeditions. Take for example Corruption Tiles. When a new Location Tile is explored, the level of Corruption is determined by drawing Corruption Tiles and placing them on the location until the minimal corruption value is passed. Players can use their Power and/or Guile to Vanquish (remove) Corruption and score points.

Laughably-evil Corruption Tiles (photo by RMN)

The Corruption Tiles in Expeditions are simple numbered blocks in two colors (aligned with the two colors for Power and Guile). Thematically the removal of Corruption Tiles is “fighting off” or otherwise “defeating” these dark forces and rendering an area safe (in game terms, uncovering a second action for the area). Practically, however, all the players do is pay the requisite cost in Power or Guile and remove a numbered tile to uncover an action. That process in action is very…unthematic.

Exciting (enough) Expeditions

Even as Expeditions stumbles, it still manages to stand up and deliver an enjoyable game. Like Scythe, once players are a bit familiar with the game engine Expeditions will play faster. Yes, I wish the theme was more closely integrated in some gameplay, but the game moves along quickly enough that players might recognize a thematic disconnect, grimace a bit, but move on to their next action. In other words, any thematic disconnect is momentary enough given the need to go ahead with my next move or action which comes around fairly quickly. For me this means I have little time to ponder any thematic dissonance in game; it is only afterwards when I look back on the game that I see the little warts. For some commentators/critics/influencers that seems like a deal-breaker. I can see their point but I derive enough enjoyment to keep playing.

I fully expect Expeditions to enter into the RockyMountainNavy Winter Family Game Night rotation this year. The incredible artwork give Expeditions a very pleasing table presence, and the relatively fast gameplay means the game won’t overstay its welcome at the table too late into the evening. Expeditions is also very likely to be often pulled out for solitaire play given the very well-executed Automa solo system.

