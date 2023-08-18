RockyMountainNavyLeave a Comment on RPGaDay2023 – August 18 “Favorite RPG system”

Favorite RPG System (i.e. Game Engine) – Looking back, I realize I played many different game systems over the years, even given the “generic” open license gaming of the 1990’s and early 2000’s. These days I am really interested in the Free Tabletop License from Free League Publishing that uses an open license version of their Year Zero Engine. That said, I will never be able to give up on my Classic Traveller or its modern evolution Cepheus Engine.

Feature image courtesy RMN

