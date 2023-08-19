RPGaDay2023 – August 19 “Favorite Published adventure”

Favorite Published Adventure – Though it got a bad name in the 1980’s, Adventure 5 – Trillion Credit Squadron by GDW for the original (Classic) Traveller RPG is my favorite adventure. Where else can you build a fleet of starships and fight them? Interestingly, this was also my first encounter with AI; in this case Eurisko that “learned” to play Trillion Credit Squadron—literally—like a champion.

Feature image courtesy ???

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S. government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0