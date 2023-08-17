RPGaDay2023 – August 17 “Funniest RPG you’ve played”

Funniest RPG Played – Paranoia 1st Edition (West End Games, 1984). Our early plays were more slapstick comedy than adventure. How fast can you go through your six clones, especially considering each is more flawed that the last?

