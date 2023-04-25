Boardgame Bulletin 23-12 – WotC pulled an Imperial Warrant?

Was there even a warrant?

“Magic publishers sent Pinkerton agents to a YouTuber’s house to retrieve leaked cards” Polygon, 24 April 2023.

“Sending Pinkerton After The MTG Leaker Is The Worst Thing WotC Has Ever Done” THEGAMER, 25 April 2023.

If this was Random Lawyer & Partners with a warrant, this story would have been far less interesting. Instead, sending in the big guns like Pinkerton to reclaim your cards is a statement. A display of force meant to discourage other leakers, less they also have armed guards turn up at their door. If it’s just a coincidence that Wizards is using a famously intimidatory law-firm, then somebody somewhere at Wizards needs to take a good, long look at what kind of message that sends out. Joe Parlock, THEGAMER

Sorry, even if there was a warrant issued by a court this is just straight-up intimidation and harassment by WotC.

warrant wôr′ənt, wŏr′- (noun)

1. An order that serves as authorization, especially.

2. A judicial writ authorizing the search or seizure of property, arrest of a person, or the execution of a legal judgment.

3. A voucher authorizing payment or receipt of money. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition.

When somebody says “Wizards of the Coast” the only answer is “Play. Another. Game.”

