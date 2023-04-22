Book Shelf 23-5 – Red Navy Stars, Nuclear Haircuts, and Naval Statecraft

There is a used book store in my office building that usually doesn’t have the greatest of selections. It is a very small operation that runs on donated books. Truth be told, I only rarely go because the selection is usually poor.

But not this last week.

Not only did I find two good books (both hardback with intact dust covers) in the thrift store but Naval Institute Press also delivered a newly published book to my door.

Red Stars

Yoshihara, Toshi and James Holmes. Red Star over the Pacific, Second Edition: China’s Rise and the Challenge to U.S. Maritime Strategy. Naval Institute Press, 2018.

Of potential interest to wargamers interested in modern naval combat, this dust jacket front claims this book “examines the Chinese navy’s operational concepts, tactics, and capabilities and appraises China’s missile force.”

Naval focus

Nuclear Haircuts

Panda, Ankit. Kim Jong Un and the Bomb Survival and Deterrence in North Korea. New York, N.Y: Oxford University Press, 2020.

Written in 2020 at the end of the Trump administration, this book started with the 2017 series of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and nuclear tests and explains the threat. Since 2017 the world has seen many, many new North Korean ballistic and cruise missiles (and now underwater drones) which North Korea claims are nuclear-capable.

The face and hair certainly are the 21st century version of “Fat Man”

Naval Statecraft

Sadler, Brent. U.S. Naval Power in the 21st Century: A New Strategy for Facing the Chinese and Russian Threat. Naval Institute Press, 2023.

Calls for a new “naval statecraft” focused on the maritime domain to face the PRC and Russian (admittedly mostly the PRC) challenges in the decades ahead.

For a book about the future the cover is firmly in the past…

