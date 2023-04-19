TTRPG Roll 23-19 – Travelling Cepheus Scoundrels with Scoundrels of Brixton on Kickstarter from RPG Ramblings

There is a new Kickstarter campaign that might be of interest to players of the Traveller role playing game (Traveller RPG) or Cepheus Engine. Scoundrels of Brixton: A Sci-Fi Setting of Crime and Conflict is looking for a mere $2k to bring SD1: Under a Hard Sun to life. Led by Jeff Jones of the RPG Ramblings podcast (and several prior publications), SD1 is described as:

Scoundrels of Brixton, SD1: Under a Hard Sun, is the first in a series of sci-fi rpg zines exploring the Brixton solar system. It’s Cepheus Engine compatible, and fans of the classic, little black books will appreciate the compact format. Even with a streamlined page count, each issue is rich in background, maps, non-player characters and scenarios. With content that’s tightly written and easy to digest, referees can start adventuring with minimal preparation. Kickstarter Overview

Courtesy RPG Ramblings

I already threw in my support at the $15-level that promises to deliver the book in both pdf and softcover. Not a bad price and very competitive with what is available on DriveThruRPG.com.

As a matter of fact, RPG Ramblings Publishing is on DriveThruRPG. Honestly, I am a bit surprised because I only recently (in the past two weeks) discovered the RPG Ramblings Vid/Podcast. It appears that RPG Ramblings uses the Cepheus Engine System Reference Document published under the Wizards of the Coast Open Game License v1.0a and is Cepheus Engine-compatible. As much as I have searched DriveThruRPG for Traveller-related material, I never came across RPG Ramblings before.

Truth be told, I would have probably never found this Kickstarter without Ardwulf calling it out.

Courtesy Ardwulf

It seems to me that RPG Ramblings goes out of their way to NOT say they are Traveller-compatible. Even their Cepheus Engine compatible links are tepid. Thus, Scoundrels of Brixton is undiscoverable on Kickstarter if you search for “Traveller.” Even searching for “Cepheus Engine” doesn’t lead to Scoundrels. I don’t understand why; maybe they just need to have the right tags or key words to get some SEO [Search Engine Optimization]-love.

After reading this post you now have no excuse for not looking at this Kickstarter. Go ahead and click away…just make sure you come back for more Traveller/Cepheus Engine content here in the future.

Feature image courtesy Scoundrels of Brixton Kickstarter

