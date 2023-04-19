TTRPG Roll 23-19 – Travelling Cepheus Scoundrels with Scoundrels of Brixton on Kickstarter from RPG Ramblings

There is a new Kickstarter campaign that might be of interest to players of the Traveller role playing game (Traveller RPG) or Cepheus Engine. Scoundrels of Brixton: A Sci-Fi Setting of Crime and Conflict is looking for a mere $2k to bring SD1: Under a Hard Sun to life. Led by Jeff Jones of the RPG Ramblings podcast (and several prior publications), SD1 is described as:
Scoundrels of Brixton, SD1: Under a Hard Sun, is the first in a series of sci-fi rpg zines exploring the Brixton solar system. It’s Cepheus Engine compatible, and fans of the classic, little black books will appreciate the compact format. Even with a streamlined page count, each issue is rich in background, maps, non-player characters and scenarios. With content that’s tightly written and easy to digest, referees can start adventuring with minimal preparation.Kickstarter Overview
I already threw in my support at the $15-level that promises to deliver the book in both pdf and softcover. Not a bad price and very competitive with what is available on DriveThruRPG.com.
As a matter of fact, RPG Ramblings Publishing is on DriveThruRPG. Honestly, I am a bit surprised because I only recently (in the past two weeks) discovered the RPG Ramblings Vid/Podcast. It appears that RPG Ramblings uses the Cepheus Engine System Reference Document published under the Wizards of the Coast Open Game License v1.0a and is Cepheus Engine-compatible. As much as I have searched DriveThruRPG for Traveller-related material, I never came across RPG Ramblings before.
Truth be told, I would have probably never found this Kickstarter without Ardwulf calling it out.
It seems to me that RPG Ramblings goes out of their way to NOT say they are Traveller-compatible. Even their Cepheus Engine compatible links are tepid. Thus, Scoundrels of Brixton is undiscoverable on Kickstarter if you search for “Traveller.” Even searching for “Cepheus Engine” doesn’t lead to Scoundrels. I don’t understand why; maybe they just need to have the right tags or key words to get some SEO [Search Engine Optimization]-love.
After reading this post you now have no excuse for not looking at this Kickstarter. Go ahead and click away…just make sure you come back for more Traveller/Cepheus Engine content here in the future.
