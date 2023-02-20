RockyMountainNavy3 Comments on Model Memo 23-2 // Wargame SITREP 230220 N4 Supply: Rolling in the counter attack with Fiskars

Model Memo 23-2 // Wargame SITREP 230220 N4 Supply: Rolling in the counter attack with Fiskars

Wargame counters sometimes requires tools. Corner clippers or tweezers are popular. Sometimes a good X-Acto knife helps when cutting them out.

Recently I was looking to craft my own counters. At the same time I was punching out a wargame and was looking at the tufts not at the corners, but along the edge. Both demanded a new tool.

Behold the Fiskars 28mm Rotary Cutter. Perfect for trimming counters from their tree.

Feature image courtesy RMN

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

3 thoughts on “Model Memo 23-2 // Wargame SITREP 230220 N4 Supply: Rolling in the counter attack with Fiskars

  1. brtrain February 20, 2023 — 4:59 pm

    I use an OLFA 45mm myself.
    I think that because there is a longer blade surface (141 mm vs. 88 mm) it won’t go dull as quickly when cutting through the same amount of cardboard.
    But maybe I am fooling myself.

    Reply
    1. (Post author)
      RockyMountainNavy February 20, 2023 — 5:21 pm

      I debated between the 28 and 45mm blades but settled on the smaller one because it felt more deft in the hand. Maybe the 45mm is better for counters, especially thicker ones…

      Reply
      1. brtrain February 20, 2023 — 5:28 pm

        I use mine for cutting out my DTP counters which are in a solid block. Your smaller one might be better for freeing diecut ones from their frames.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time