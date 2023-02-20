Model Memo 23-2 // Wargame SITREP 230220 N4 Supply: Rolling in the counter attack with Fiskars

Wargame counters sometimes requires tools. Corner clippers or tweezers are popular. Sometimes a good X-Acto knife helps when cutting them out.

Recently I was looking to craft my own counters. At the same time I was punching out a wargame and was looking at the tufts not at the corners, but along the edge. Both demanded a new tool.

Behold the Fiskars 28mm Rotary Cutter. Perfect for trimming counters from their tree.

Feature image courtesy RMN

