#Wargame SITREP 230104 N4 Supply: TRACTICS (TSR, 1975) deployed, Salerno (MMP, 2015) beached, Next War Supplement 3 (GMT Games) & Task Force (VUCA Sims) sailing

New Arrivals

TRACTICS: Rules for World War II Miniatures. Designed by Mike Reese & Leon Tucker with Gary Gygax. Tactical Studies Rules, 1975.

My first “new” wargame of 2023 is an old classic…

Salerno: The 1943 Allied Invasion of Italy – Variable Combat Series. Designed by Nathan Kilgore. Multi-Man Publishing, 2014.

Trading up to Salerno…

Inbound

Next War Supplement #3. Designed by Mitchell Land. GMT Games, 2022. SHIPPING

Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific. Original design by Ginichirō Suzuki; developed by Patrick Gebhardt and Edgar Gallego for VUCAS Simulations, 2022. SHIPPING

  1. brtrain January 4, 2023 — 3:40 pm

    Oh Good Lord, I had Tractics way way back when I first got started… scored a few 1/300 scale models from someone at the local gaming club and tried to make it work, on a dark green bedspread in the spare room.
    Just like one of my first wargame purchases was Avalon Hill’s Tobruk, which was essentially a highly detailed and very slow set of miniatures rules and charts with play compressed onto a board.
    Why don’t I ever start at the easy end of new things….

