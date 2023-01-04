Wargame SITREP 230104 N4 Supply: TRACTICS (TSR, 1975) deployed, Salerno (MMP, 2015) beached, Next War Supplement 3 (GMT Games) & Task Force (VUCA Sims) sailing

New Arrivals

TRACTICS: Rules for World War II Miniatures. Designed by Mike Reese & Leon Tucker with Gary Gygax. Tactical Studies Rules, 1975.

My first “new” wargame of 2023 is an old classic…

Salerno: The 1943 Allied Invasion of Italy – Variable Combat Series. Designed by Nathan Kilgore. Multi-Man Publishing, 2014.

Trading up to Salerno…

Inbound

Next War Supplement #3. Designed by Mitchell Land. GMT Games, 2022. SHIPPING

Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific. Original design by Ginichirō Suzuki; developed by Patrick Gebhardt and Edgar Gallego for VUCAS Simulations, 2022. SHIPPING

