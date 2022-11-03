RPG Thursday – #TTRPG Preorders and Kickstarters

While I keep a good list of preorders for my wargames and boardgames, I don’t do the same for roleplaying games. Maybe that’s because until recently I didn’t really have many RPG items on preorder. That’s changed a bit in the last few months with a (very) few items ordered but not yet delivered…

Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game.

From Free League Publishing. Preorder via FGLS. “Coming 2022.” I have enjoyed the Year Zero Engine as it is used by Twilight: 2000 – Roleplaying the World War III That Never Was and ALIEN – The Roleplaying Game. If this is going to get here by end of 2022 it’s going to have to be quick…

https://player.vimeo.com/video/705732326?h=7c3ca98be9″ ; width=”640″ height=”360″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen> Courtesy Free League Publishing

Code Warriors RPG

From Nerdburger Games, Kickstarter. “April 2023.” Pledge in last 25 minutes of the campaign thanks to Jim “The Gascon.” Why? It looks interesting…

Courtesy Nerdburger Games

Cowboy Bebop – The Roleplaying Game

From Mana Project Studio via Kickstarter. “November 2023.” The Quickstart is available for free on DriveThruRPG. This looks very glitzy; hope the game plays as good as it looks.

Courtesy Mana Project Studio

