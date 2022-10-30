SundaySummary – From Clone Wars to Barbarossa with @Zmangames_ and lombardystudios.com

Wargame/Boardgame

Got several sessions of Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game by Alexander Ortloff from Z-Man Games to the table this weekend. This is an excellent variation of the Pandemic System originally designed by Matt Leacock. Not only is the theme well-executed, the cooperative game play is exciting. I don’t hear much buzz about this Adventure Wargame which saddens me as it is excellent!

“Begun, the Clone War has…” (Photo by RMN)

Books

My Kickstarter campaign from Lombardy Studios delivered Black Cross Red Star: Air War Over The Eastern Front – Volume 1 Operation Barbarossa and Stalingrad: New Perspectives on an Epic Battle – Volume 1 The Doomed City both by Christer Bergstrom this week. I look forward to these new views of the war on the Eastern Front, especially the air campaigns.

New Books on the Eastern Front… (Photo by RMN)

