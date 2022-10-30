SundaySummary – From Clone Wars to Barbarossa with @Zmangames_ and lombardystudios.com

Wargame/Boardgame
Got several sessions of Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game by Alexander Ortloff from Z-Man Games to the table this weekend. This is an excellent variation of the Pandemic System originally designed by Matt Leacock. Not only is the theme well-executed, the cooperative game play is exciting. I don’t hear much buzz about this Adventure Wargame which saddens me as it is excellent!
Books
My Kickstarter campaign from Lombardy Studios delivered Black Cross Red Star: Air War Over The Eastern Front – Volume 1 Operation Barbarossa and Stalingrad: New Perspectives on an Epic Battle – Volume 1 The Doomed City both by Christer Bergstrom this week. I look forward to these new views of the war on the Eastern Front, especially the air campaigns.
