Sunday Summary – Catching up on @kickstarter & playtest commitments #wargame #boardgame @Academy_Games @stuarttonge @DracoIdeas @fortcircle @Bublublock @FoundationDietz @Worth2004 @hexsides

While my summer gaming has been languishing lots of work from Kickstarter campaigns continues. Some of the news is better than others and all seem to be feeling the effects of the shipping industry challenges.
- Reality Shift from Academy Games (Estimated Delivery MAY 2021; Last Update July 2): Cubes modified but no update to shipping.
- 2 Minutes to Midnight by Stuart Tonge from Plague Island Games (Estimated Delivery Dec 2021; Last Update July 8): To leave the factory OOA September. Stuart is working with Draco Ideas so I “think” this gives him some good support for his first independent publication.
- The Shores of Tripoli by Kevin Bertram from Fort Circle Games (Last Update July 20): A nice update on some of the accolades and uses the game is receiving. Also a reminder that I owe Kevin another look at the playtest kit for Halls of Montezuma he graciously provided me.
- 1979: Revolution in Iran by Dan Bullock from Dietz Foundation (Estimated Delivery Sep 2021; Last Update July 28): Production of the games is finishing and not for the shipping. Maybe an early October arrival?
- AuZtralia: Revenge of the Old Ones and TaZmania from SchiMil Games (Estimated Delivery Nov 2021; Last Update July 31): Production progressing but printing not likely completed until late October. Almost certain to miss November target date.
- Hold the Line: Excaliber, the Battles of King Arthur from Worthington Games (Backed Aug 1; Estimated Delivery Apr 2022): Newly backed by me this week. My middle boy and I really enjoy Hold the Line: American Civil War which is our go-to head-to-head wargame choice. I think this new title will be a great addition to our “order of battle.
Speaking of playtesting, I am overdue in getting the playtest kit for Warsaw Pact by Brad Smith to the table after he also graciously provided it to me. Looks like I have some printing, cutting, and taping in the (overdue) near future!
Full Foodie
Recently visited the Seattle area and found The Waffler, a most excellent breakfast restaurant!