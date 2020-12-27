My 2020 #Boardgame #Wargame Year in Review – By the Numbers!

I’m not a data scientist, but in this year of COVID we all have (hopefully) become a bit more savvy when it comes to numbers and statistics. So here is my look at my 2020 gaming year “by the numbers.”

Important note as you read below; although I consider Root (Leder Games, 2018) a wargame, for the purposes of this post it is counted as a boardgame.

Can you find Root, the wargame?

2020 Gaming Acquisitions

Total Gaming Items Acquired in 2020 – 82

Accessory – 8 (5 Boardgame, 3 Wargame)

Boardgames – 38 (Includes 30 base games & 8 expansions)

Wargames – 36 (Includes 31 base games & 5 expansions)

Comment: Did I really buy more boardgames this year than wargames? This is a major blow to my wargaming cred!

Part of the wargame collection

Wargames

Total Wargame Items – 39 (48% of total)

(48% of total) Base Games – 31 (79% of all wargame items)

(79% of all wargame items) Expansions – 5 (13% of all wargame items)

(13% of all wargame items) Accessory – 3 (8% of all wargame items)

(8% of all wargame items) Published in 2020 – 17 (44% of wargames)

Comment: A good mix of old and new with a fair amount of expansions thrown in too.

Wargame Items by Era

Pre World War II Era – 9

20th Century 1925-1945 (World War II Era) – 18*

Modern Era (1945 to Near Future) – 9

Future or Sci-Fi – 1

Multi-Era – 2

* Includes Amerika Bomber: Evil Queen of the Skies (Compass Games, 2020) since it is really an alternate-ending WWII game.

Comment: Shows that World War II remains far and away my most popular era although Modern Era games are also strong. Whatever happened to sci-fi? (Answer – They went to boardgames).

Wargame Items by Publisher (Base Game-Expansion-Accessory)

Admiralty Trilogy Games – 3 (1-0-2)

Command Magazine – 1 (1-0-0)

Compass Games – 3 (3-0-0)

Counterfact Magazine – 1 (1-0-0)

Fort Circle Games – 1 (1-0-0)

Game Crafters – 1 (0-0-1)

GDW – 2 (2-0-0)

GMT Games – 5 (3-0-2)

(3-0-2) Hollandspiele – 3 (2-1-0)

Lock ‘n Load Publishing – 4 (2-2-0)

Multi-Man Publishing – 4 (4-0-0)

PSC – 1 (1-0-0)

Osprey Publishing – 1 (1-0-0)

RBM Studio (C3i Ops Magazine) – 1 (1-0-0)

Revolution Games – 4 (4-0-0)

US Naval War College (via History of Wargaming Project) – 2 (2-0-0)

Worthington Publishing – 2 (2-0-0)

Comment: I’m pleased with the diversity of publishers that I purchased from this year. Although I bought more individual items from GMT, I actually bought more base games from two other publishers (Multi-Man Publishing & Revolution Games).

Boardgames, good boardgames

Boardgames

Total Boardgame Items – 43 (52% of total)

(52% of total) Base Games – 30 (66% of all boardgame items)

(66% of all boardgame items) Expansions – 8 (20% of all boardgame items)

(20% of all boardgame items) Accessory – 5 (12% of all boardgame items)

(12% of all boardgame items) Published in 2020 – 18 (42% of boardgames)

Comment: Seeing how 42% of all boardgame items were published in 2020 should I be looking for a Cult of the New (CotN) or Fear of Missing Out (FoMO) vaccine? Not really; 10 of the 17 items were accessories or expansions leaving ‘only’ 7 new games from 2020 – 16% of all boardgames.

Boardgames by Domain* – Base Games Only

Abstract – 5

Card – 3

Children’s – 6.5

Family – 4.5

Strategy – 6

Thematic – 5

*Using the BoardGameGeek classification where able.

Comment: Was a bit surprised that Children’s games were at the top here. Then again, I should not be surprised as Mrs. RockyMountainNavy and myself made a concerted effort to buy new children’s games this year for her to use in teaching.

Four Gardens from Korea Boardgame Company

Board Game Stats (Plays)

Total Game Plays – 257 (223 in 2019 = Up just over 15%)

(223 in 2019 = Up just over 15%) Different Games Played – 123 (119 in 2019 = Up ~3%)

(119 in 2019 = Up ~3%) Percentage of Game Collection Played in 2020 = 14%

Players – 27 [ Mr. Solo – 30% , RMN T & RMN Jr. 22% each]

[ , RMN T & RMN Jr. 22% each] Locations – 3 (Up 50% over 2019)

(Up 50% over 2019) Days of the Week – Sun 22% , Mon 10%, Tue 7%, Wed 9%, Thu 10%, Fri 20%, Sat 22%

, Mon 10%, Tue 7%, Wed 9%, Thu 10%, Fri 20%, H-Factor = 6 (Six games played at least 6 times)

(Six games played at least 6 times) Game Quarters (at least 25 Plays) = 0

Game Dimes (at least 10 Plays) = 1

Game Nickels (at least 5 plays) = 10

Most Played Games

Here to Slay (Unstable Games, 2020) = 10

(Unstable Games, 2020) = 10 Brief Border Wars (Compass Games, 2020) = 9

(Compass Games, 2020) = 9 Dragomino (Blue Orange Games, 2020) = 8

(Blue Orange Games, 2020) = 8 Iron Curtain: Central Front 1945-1989 (Multi Man Publishing, 2020) = 7

(Multi Man Publishing, 2020) = 7 Tri Pack: Battles of the American Revolution – Guilford, Saratoga, Brandywine (GMT Games, 2017) = 7

(GMT Games, 2017) = 7 Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987 (GMT Games, 2019) = 6

(GMT Games, 2019) = 6 Elena of Avalor: Flight of the Jaquins (Wonder Forge, 2017) = 5

(Wonder Forge, 2017) = 5 Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid (GMT Games, 2017) = 5

(GMT Games, 2017) = 5 Fury at Midway (Revolution Games, 2020) = 5

(Revolution Games, 2020) = 5 Lonato (GMT Games, 2002) = 5

(GMT Games, 2002) = 5 NMBR 9 (ABACUSSPIELE, 2017) = 5

Comment: Roughly same number of games played this year but more plays of those games. Reflects the fact that because of COVID I got a slightly larger gaming table which allowed me to keep games setup longer. This resulted in multiple plays of more games.

Incoming Games…Someday (Pre-Orders & Kickstarter)

Living GeekList is here.

As of Dec 27, 2020

Total Games on P500/Preorder/Kickstarter – 20

GMT Games P500 – 12

Other Publisher Preorder – 5

Kickstarter – 3

Wargames – 17

Boardgames – 3

Base Games – 14

Expansions – 6

Series Games – 12

Oldest on List – October 2017 ( Panzer: Game Expansion Set, Nr 1 – The Shape of Battle on the Eastern Front 1943-45 , GMT Games)

, GMT Games) Average Age on List – 11 Months

Comment: Hmm. Average age (or time on list) is a bit over 11 months. And that’s i the year of COVID which slowed down manufacturing. If this time shrinks appreciably in 2021, could it be a barometer of recovery?

The 2021 RockyMountainNavy Game Collection

According to my BGG Profile…

Boardgames Owned (Boardgames + Wargames): 782

Expansions Owned: 247

Accessories Owned: 7 (Obviously this is not correct as I acquired eight this year)

Average BGG Boardgames Rating: 6.55

Average BGG Expansions Rating: 6.71

Top Rated Game: 9.25 Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel, Kursk – 1943 3rd Edition (Academy Games, 2019)