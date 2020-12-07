Wargame Blogging with @ADragoons – DIME’ng Out the South China Sea

Please take a moment and read my thoughts on playing with DIME and South China Sea (Compass games, 2017) over at the Armchair Dragoons.
Feature image courtesy Compass Games
Please take a moment and read my thoughts on playing with DIME and South China Sea (Compass games, 2017) over at the Armchair Dragoons.
Feature image courtesy Compass Games
2 comments
Grgeat article- I really like the depth you went to into the game. It can be hard to mix the diplomatic and kinetic in a game… but based on what you have written this one seems to make a good stab at it.
Cheers,
Pete.
Thanks. A better stab then I initially gave it credit for. Looking forward to Indian Ocean Region.