Sunday Summary – Preorder & Kickstarter Update (@LederGames, @MultiManPub, @JimDietz1, @compassgamesllc)

Spring has arrived meaning those long, dark winter days are behind us and outdoor chores demand my attention. Spring is traditionally a slower gaming time in the RockyMountainNavy home as we all are more busy and “spring fever” sets in.
Kickstarter
In the past few months there has been something of a renaissance of wargames on Kickstarter. Since early February I tracked at least eight wargame(ish) titles that I was VERY tempted to pull the trigger on and purchase. Add to that a further seven boardgames and it is very easy to see that the first quarter of Kickstarter in 2021 could be very costly for me—as in nearly $900 in pledges assuming lowest levels of support and not factoring in any shipping! Alas, I ended up only backing one wargame/boardgame (Root: The Marauder Expansion from Leder Games) and even then I went in at a lesser level.
Incoming
As I write this post, I am tracking 26 items on my Preorder & Kickstarter Roll GeekList. With a bit of some luck, I might see three games deliver this week and another two within 30 days:
- Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit #1 (MultiMan Publishing) – Back in stock for under $30. I don’t want to fully start down the ASL path but I want to see the latest iteration of the game system.
- Kido Butai: Japan’s Carriers at Midway (DRK, 2016) – Trade. Solo Midway game “from the Japanese perspective.”
- Fifth Corps: The Soviet Breakthru at Fulda (SPI/Strategy & Tactics, 1980) – Trade. Magazine edition of a game I’ve wanted to look at for a long time as I occasionally see the design referenced in newer games.
- Supercharged (Jim Dietz) – Kickstarter. From an update on March 16 – “Bad news/not controllable: The games are still being processed on the West Coast–this is due to a backlog of shipping arrivals and also a shortage of labor at the docks (whether this is underemployment or people out currently due to COVID, I was not told). I am supposed to have an updated ETA by the end of this week..”
- Indian Ocean Region (Compass Games) – Sequel to my favored South China Sea (Compass Games, 2017). Now showing an April shipping date on the web site.
Looking a bit further ahead I might see as many as six additional titles in house by June. That should keep my gaming table busy enough!
One thought on “Sunday Summary – Preorder & Kickstarter Update (@LederGames, @MultiManPub, @JimDietz1, @compassgamesllc)”
Nice set of new games! Hope to see your reviews once they reach you!