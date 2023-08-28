Wargame SITREP 230828 N5 Plans – Wargame Practitioner Readings

Health, Timothy. “Wargames Can’t Tell Us How to Deter a Chinese Attack on Taiwan — But Different Games Might.” Lawfare.org. 5 January 2023. Accessed 27 Aug 2023.

Hochberg, Michael and Hochberg, Leonard (2023) ““Confining the Enemy”—Halford Mackinder’s Theory of Containment and the Conflict in Ukraine,” Naval War College Review: Vol. 76: No. 2, Article 7. Available at: https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/nwc-review/vol76/iss2/7. “Before George Kennan outlined his vision of containment, Halford Mackinder articulated a vision of maritime geostrategic logic that prioritized some geographic locations over others. Because Mackinder’s writings have been marshaled to assess the ongoing U.S. commitment to Ukraine, it is important to appreciate how his theory applies to the current crisis.”

Maurer, John D. (2023) “The Future of Precision-Strike Warfare—Strategic Dynamics of Mature Military Revolutions,” Naval War College Review: Vol. 76: No. 2, Article 4.

Available at: https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/nwc-review/vol76/iss2/4. “The precision conventional revolution, which yielded early U.S. military successes, is entering a more mature phase. Future great-power wars could tend toward protracted conflicts as superpowers seek to coerce each other without escalating to nuclear warfare. The proliferation and massing of precision conventional weapons may worsen such conventional military stalemates, with each side eviscerating the other’s power-projection capabilities.”

Mitre, Jim and Ylber Bajraktari. “These technologies could defeat China’s missile barrage and defend Taiwan: Analysis,” BreakingDefense.com, 22 August 2023. Accessed 27 Aug 2023. “RAND and the Special Competitive Studies Project brought together technology experts from outside the Pentagon to help run a wargame around China and Taiwan. These are the findings.”

Offset-X: Closing the Deterrence Gap and Building the Future Joint Force, Special Competitive Studies Project, May 2023. “To stay ahead of China and to close the near-term deterrence credibility gap, SCSP proposes a technology-centered, competitive defense strategy – Offset-X – that lays the groundwork for maintaining or re-gaining our military-technological superiority over all potential adversaries, including the People’s Liberation Army.”

Rountree, Cameron M. (2023) “The Final Countdown?—Charting a New Course for Capital Ships in Pacific War Plans,” Naval War College Review: Vol. 76: No. 1, Article 4.

Available at: https://digital-commons.usnwc.edu/nwc-review/vol76/iss1/4. “The Navy’s World War II fleet demonstrated that success came from employing the capital ship of the time—the battleship—collaboratively with aircraft carriers. Today, the Navy and the joint force should combine today’s capital ship—the aircraft carrier—with a reinvestment in surface and undersea platforms with extended-range standoff weapons.”

Wasser, Becky. Campaign of Denial: Strengthening Simultaneous Deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, Center for New American Security (CNAS), August 2023. “This modular approach to campaigning allows for DoD senior leaders to build differentiated, scalable postures and activities to provide unique options in two theaters. It is best thought of as a puzzle: in peacetime competition, it is unlikely the U.S. military will complete the puzzle—that is, show exactly how, where, and at what scale it would fight during a conflict. However, the military can demonstrate different pieces of the puzzle—forces and capabilities, posture, and activities—that when combined comprise warfighting. These puzzle pieces can be assembled in different combinations at different times. Such modularity preserves decision-making space for DoD senior leaders by hedging for a wide range of possible scenarios and providing for a broad range of potential responses.”

Feature image courtesy CNAS

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S. government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0