Blog Report 23-10 – What a week for #Wargames and #TTRPG

On the Table

Conquering the Valley: Cross Keys/Port Republic (Claude Whalen, Tiny Battle Publishing, 2023). Second game in the Shattered Union Series that uses the Black Swan system originally developed by Herrmann Luttmann. Black Swan uses card draws to activate formations in a manner somewhat similar to the legendary Blind Swords chit-pull system…

Just Arrived

Desert Storm: The Hundred Hours War (Eric Harvey, Accurate Simulations, 2023). Customer support was AMAZING. I ordered the game Thursday evening around 7:30pm on the east coast. Got an email from Bob at Accurate Simulations saying they were just able to get it posted same day from California. The box was waiting for me when I got back from a shopping run at 2pm Saturday. Even with the game at the mercy of USPS, it arrived in less time than it took to fight the real war. THAT’S CUSTOMER SERVICE!

Kickstarter Updates

This was a great week for various Kickstarters I backed. Nice to see three projects advance closer to fulfillment and the continued contributions from a fourth.

Sharks! (The Dietz Foundation)

Polyhedral Dice Advent-ure Calendars (Black Oak Workshop)

The Halls of Montezuma (Fort Circle Games)

Which sounds like a good thing since Kevin is apparently already on his way for the (drunken?) festivities at ConSimWorld Expo in Tempe AZ.

Cortex Prime: A Multi-Genre Modular Roleplaying Game (Direwolf)

I backed Cortex Prime back in 2017 and it took several years for it to fulfill. At the time I was very unhappy with it but, as time has passed, the support for the game has gotten better. One part of that support is “Spotlights” which are small adventures intended to showcase using Cortex Prime for different settings or genre. Not all get played, but I assure you the “RPG Systems Engineer” in me reads all of them and tries to see how they work.

Incoming!

I took advantage of an anniversary sale from CUBE4ME to order two wargame sets of trays to see how they work. Posted and arriving soon…

