RPGaDay2023 – August 21 “Favorite Licensed RPG”

Favorite Licensed RPG James Bond, 007 (Victory Games, 1983). Still the finest example of play written in an RPG (movie scene next to RPG play).

  1. Shelby August 21, 2023 — 3:37 pm

    I have yet to play this game in which Barbara Bach is my gf… 😦

