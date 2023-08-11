RockyMountainNavy2 Comments on RPGaDay2023 – August 11 “Weirdest RPG you’ve played”

RPGaDay2023 – August 11 “Weirdest RPG you’ve played”

Weirdest RPG PlayedParanoia 1st Edition (West End Games, 1984). It takes a certain sense of humor to fully play this game.

  1. Shelby August 11, 2023 — 5:57 pm

    I love that game and would play it today! The only thing I would consider “weird” is that you have a series of identical replacement characters for when you die. The rest? It’s pretty much PvPvGM silliness. And haven’t many of our fantasy role-playing sessions degenerated into puns and slapstick? I know mine have. 🙂

      RockyMountainNavy August 11, 2023 — 7:47 pm

      When I say “weird” here I really mean it it a very good way!

