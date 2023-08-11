RPGaDay2023 – August 11 “Weirdest RPG you’ve played”

Weirdest RPG Played – Paranoia 1st Edition (West End Games, 1984). It takes a certain sense of humor to fully play this game.

Feature image courtesy RPGGeek

The opinions and views expressed in this blog are those of the author alone and are presented in a personal capacity. They do not necessarily represent the views of U.S. Navy or any other U.S. government Department, Agency, Office, or employer.

RockyMountainNavy.com © 2007-2023 by Ian B is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0