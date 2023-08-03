Book Shelf 23-7 – Caine in new danger in Endangered Species (Charles E. Gannon, Baen Books, 2023)

Generally speaking, I read science fiction books for leisure and pleasure which means I often buy the eBook versions for my iPad. There are a few series of books, however, I want in deadtree version. The Caine Riordan series by Charles E. Gannon published by Baen Books is one such series. The latest entry in the series, Endangered Species, was just released and landed on the doorsteps of Casa de Rocky this week.

Endangered Species has a new life… (Photo by RMN)

Endangered Species is technically the sixth book in the Caine Riordan series, but the title foreshadows a different arc in between the covers. The first two books in the series used “Fire” while the third through fifth featured “Caine” in their title in one way or another.

Courtesy Baen Books

As much as I love the Caine Riordan series, the first book, Fire With Fire, is perhaps my favorite. If you haven’t read it you can download a free eBook version from Baen Books.

I already see the next book in the “Species” arc, Protected Species, is available for pre-order though it won’t be released until Christmas 2023. Present? For me? Why thank you!

Feature image courtesy RMN

