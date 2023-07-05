Boardgame Bulletin 23-18: How is this even legal? Petersen Games sets new low for the hobby gaming industry

I’ll ask it again, “How is this even legal?” According to BoardgameWire.com:

The troubled Kickstarter for the miniatures-heavy Cthulhu Wars board game has reached a new low after the company posted personal details of some of its Kickstarter backers online while asking them to contribute more money to the campaign.

But despite 87 pallets of the game having now sat in a US warehouse since late April ready to be sent to backers – three years later than expected – Petersen said it only has available revenue to move about six pallets per month.

That means backers with copies in the last clutch of pallets won’t receive their games until December 2024 – four-and-a-half years after the initial delivery estimate.

Petersen says the cost for distributor Gamerati to ship the contents of each pallet is $1,640 – meaning the company is still short almost $143,000.

To combat the delay, Petersen has asked each backer for an extra “contribution” at an average of $55 to get the games shipped “as fast as Gamerati can send it out”.

But it added that asking Gamerati to cut open pallets to find individual backers’ games would be a “logistical nightmare”.

The company has now launched what some backers have described as a Russian Roulette-style operation – adding all of the pallets to its web store as individual items, and allowing customers to find their own and pay part of the $1,640 shipping contribution in $10 increments.

Petersen said it will prioritise the most-funded pallets for the six it ships out every month, adding that any completely funded pallets will be sent “as soon as Gamerati has the bandwidth” – likely within a week of funding. It has not mentioned how much it is costing Petersen to store the pallets while they wait for the money to send out the games.