With summer vacation ending it’s time to get back to gaming. Several new games are delivering in the next few days and will be a great way to dust off the gaming table for the rest of the summer.

Shake That City (AEG) is the new family boardgame entry. Bit of a puzzler so RockyMountainNavy T should like it as he is the best at spatial puzzle games.

Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Osprey Games) is the newest wargame slated to arrive. I am looking forward to many battles this summer against the RockyMountainNavy Boys.

What an incredible place to visit. Where else can you see simultaneously see the opening of a city library and street protests in the same block?

Feature image courtesy RMN

